False ceiling collapses at old Delhi Jal Board office in Preet Vihar, firefighters at scene

The false ceiling of an old office of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday. Firefighters reached the site upon receiving the information, the Delhi Fire Services said.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths following the collapse. More information about the incident is still awaited.

A few previous incidents In November last year, four people, including three men and one woman, were injured after a newly built structure collapsed in the national capital. The incident took place on street number 6 in Jwala Nagar.

In October, a 32-year-old woman died and her five-year-old daughter was injured when the rear portion of a three-storey building in Hastsal Vihar near Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi, where they lived, collapsed.

Police said the ceilings of the building were made using iron girders and stone slabs. While the girders on the upper floors were being removed, the rear section of the structure collapsed, HT reported earlier.

Before that, a 60-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured when part of a basement collapsed at a house in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. Police said those affected were construction workers who were working on the basement when the soil gave way and a section of the structure fell.

With inputs from agencies