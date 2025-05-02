False declaration in focus as EC probes Pakistani national’s voter ID

New Delhi An inquiry directed by the Election Commission into how a Pakistani national staying in India for 17 years managed to enrol as a voter has zeroed in on the mandatory declaration a person has to make regarding their citizenship while applying for a voter ID card. Osama claimed in a video recorded by a news agency that he holds an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card, and ration card. (ANI PHOTO)

Osama, who goes by one name, while being deported after the Centre cancelled almost all categories of Pakistani visa in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, had claimed in a video recorded by a news agency that he holds an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card, and ration card. “We also cast our vote,” Osama said in Hindi.

According to officials, Osama has been deported to Pakistan.

After the video went viral on social media , the District Election Officer (DEO) of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 30 ordered the filing of a first information report (FIR) against Osama after finding he enrolled as a voter the Uri Assembly Constituency in violation of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950 and Citizenship Act, 1955. The home ministry is also probing how Osama managed to stay in India for so long.

“The person falsified the declaration that he is a citizen of India while submitting Form-6 for voter registration. We have registered an FIR against him, and a detailed inquiry is being conducted,” Baramulla DEO-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ming Sherpa told Hindustan Times.

People familiar with the matter said the Election Commission is likely to discuss the process of verifying details submitted in Form-6. This form, used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll, requires basic details such as an Aadhaar number, proof of date of birth, and proof of residence. While PAN and Aadhaar cards are accepted as proof of age and address, neither serves as proof of citizenship.

Furthermore, at the end of Form-6, applicants must declare that they are Indian citizens, providing their place of birth and current address and sign an undertaking that any falsification is a punishable offence–up to one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

“We will issue further directions as more cases come to light,” an EC official said.