Pakistan PM, President vow ‘befitting response’ to any aggression

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to respond to any act of aggression in a “befitting manner,” as relations worsen with neighbouring nation India in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari met on Thursday to discuss security concerns as tensions rise with neighbouring country India.(AFP)

The two leaders met to discuss the security situation with India and stated that Pakistan would protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Pakistani nation is united and stands behind its armed forces, who are capable of responding to any threat or aggression,” the leaders said in an official statement.

The relations between India and Pakistan soured after terrorists, two of whom were linked to Pakistan, killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Pakistan has denied allegations of involvement in cross-border terrorism and called for an international investigation to determine the facts in the matter.

India and Pakistan have both announced a raft of tit-for-tat measures against each other including New Delhi's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the border crossing at Attari, closure of airspaces for flights operated by Pakistani airlines and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

Islamabad has also mirrored several of these measures as well as pulling out of the Shimla agreement, and suspending all trade with India.

Pakistan has repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian armed forces have also responded to these transgressions.

US urges India-Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in separate calls on Wednesday and urged both countries to de-escalate tensions.

Rubio also called on Pakistan to condemn the attack, and cooperate with investigation efforts.

“He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” stated spokesperson Tammy Bruce.