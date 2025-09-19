Family members of Telangana youth, shot dead in US, demand fair probe

Family members of 32-year-old Mohammad Nizamuddin from Telangana, who was shot dead by Santa Clara police in California in the US on September 3, alleged on Friday demanded a fair inquiry by the US and Indian governments. Syed Furqan Ahmed, a close friend of Nizamuddin said the latter was a calm and quiet person. (HT sourced photo)

Nizamuddin, a resident of Ramaiah Bowli area in Mahbubnagar town, was shot dead by the Santa Clara police during an altercation with his roommate on September 3.

“We received the information from the California police about my son’s death only on Thursday. We were told his mortal remains are at some hospital in Santa Clara. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead,” Nizamuddin’s father Mohammad Husamuddin, a retired teacher, told media persons.

Husamuddin claimed that inquiries with his friends in the US that it was Nizamuddin who had called the police for help when he was being attacked by roommates.

“How come the Santa Clara Police claim his son as an attacker?” he asked.

According to his family members, Nizamuddin went to the US during December 2015 to pursue Masters in Computer Science from Florida Institute of Technology. After completing his studies, he joined Virginia Employment Commission during 2017 and later worked for SOCH Company from September 2018 to April 2021.

“He was staying in Richmond, Virginia. Later, he got a job in Google Company (EPAM Systems) and was staying in company provided accommodation,” Husamuddin said.

Syed Furqan Ahmed, a close friend of Nizamuddin said the latter was a calm and quiet person, besides being a very religious person.

“Nearly two weeks before he was shot dead by the Santa Clara police, he had written a blog on LinkedIn about how he was being harassed in a racist manner,” Ahmed said. He added that Nizamuddin wrote about not getting his salary on time.

“The company where he was working had removed him from job recently and also engaged a detective – Eric Thomas – to watch all his movements,” he said.

Ahmed also pointed out that there was no possibility of any clash between the roommates as the accommodation and maintenance was provided by the company where Nizamuddin was working till recently.

Husamuddin demanded a fair inquiry by the Indian government and the US government as his son was murdered in a cold-blooded murder by the Santa Clara police.

“I also request the authorities to see that my son’s mortal remains be sent back to India as soon as possible. We haven’t seen him for the last ten years,” he said.

Majlis-Bachao Tehreek president and spokesperson Md Amjed Ullah Khan, who called on the family of Nizamuddin on Friday, said he had raised the issue with foreign affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and requested him to get a detailed report from Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco about the incident.

“I requested the external affairs ministry to make necessary arrangements for sending the mortal remains of Mohammed Nizamuddin back to Mahbubnagar,” he added.