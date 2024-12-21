Family of six killed as container truck overturns on car in Karnataka

A family of six was killed when a truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on their car near here on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Nelamangala near Talekere in Bengaluru's outskirts. ((HT File))

The accident occurred at Nelamangala near Talekere in Bengaluru's outskirts, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), Gaurabai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6), police sources said.

The family was on the way to Vijayapura when the accident occurred. Chandrayagappa owned a software firm at HSR Layout, sources added.

As the truck fell on it, the car was badly mangled and the bodies were dismembered, a police officer said. Due to the accident, vehicular traffic was badly hit on National Highway 48.