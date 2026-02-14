Family's 'big claim' on motive behind Noida suicide-murder: ‘Couple victim of…’

Family members of the Noida man, who was allegedly found dead with his girlfriend inside a parked car on Saturday, have revealed the reason behind the couple's death. The man, 32 and the woman, 26 was found dead inside a locked parked car in Noida with a pistol. (HT Photo)

The family claimed that the couple was subject to caste-based threats and claimed that the the couple may have been murdered.

The man, 32 and the woman, 26 were found dead inside a locked parked car in Noida Sector 107 with a pistol. Police said that the initial reports suggest that the man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside a parked car.

Police earlier said that prima facie the case appeared to be a suicide, with preliminary probe suggesting that the man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself, news agency PTI reported.

The family claimed that they received threats, including from international numbers warning of police action, and the couple also received taunts from the woman's family.

Family says couple ‘victim of casteism’ A cousin of the man alleged that the couple's death was a murder, adding that both were "victims of casteism." The couple had been in a relationship for over a decade, and their families were aware of it, the cousin reportedly said.

Also read: Man kills girlfriend, then shoots self inside parked car in Noida on Valentine's Day

He also said that the man had been in a relationship with the woman for 12-15 years, and she also attended family functions of the man's family. The cousin who is older than the man said that there was never any pressure from the man's side of the family.

Describing the circumstances around the couple's death as ‘suspicious,’ the relative pointed out that the car was found only a few hundred metres from the woman's village in Salarpur.

Also read: 15-year relation, a marriage ‘promise’, gunshot: Key facts in Noida couple suicide-murder

Police points to possibility of suicide Police reportedly claimed that a pistol was recovered from the man's hand, and the car was also locked from the inside. This, according to officials, indicates the possibility of a suicide.

Officials also said that forensic teams have inspected the scene, and a post-mortem examination is awaited. They said that all angles are being examined, including the family allegations.

The couple was found on Saturday near pillar number 84 on Dadri road, which falls under Noida's Sector-39 Police Station.