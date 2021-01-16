Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Well known cardio thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, a Padma Shri recipient, was the first to receive the Covishield vaccine in Kerala on Saturday. He received the shot at the Ernakulam government hospital.
“I am really proud of our scientists and health workers. Happy health workers were given the first preference,” said Periappuram, who performed the first heart transplant surgery in the state back in 2003, after taking the first dose.
“It is just like any other vaccine or injection. There is no need of any apprehension or fear. I think doctors and health workers taking the shot in the first phase will send a message across and give enough confidence to others,” he said. A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
“It is a good beginning. But the time is not ripe to lower our guard,” he said adding he did not feel any difference in his body after taking the vaccine. Working with a private hospital in Ernakulam, he also heads a charitable organisation “Heart Care Foundation” that helps poor heart patients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Process goes manual at several locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shielded and vaccinated: India begins mammoth immunisation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nation receives a shot in the arm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab
- All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
- In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know
- The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, inhales cleanest air
- The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of prominent people who also got vaccinated today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield: A timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bribe-for-relief scam: CBI suspends 2 officers, recommends action against 2 more
- The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox