IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, a Padma Shri recipient, was the first to receive the Covishield vaccine in Kerala on Saturday. (HT PHOTO).
Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, a Padma Shri recipient, was the first to receive the Covishield vaccine in Kerala on Saturday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala

  • A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Well known cardio thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, a Padma Shri recipient, was the first to receive the Covishield vaccine in Kerala on Saturday. He received the shot at the Ernakulam government hospital.

“I am really proud of our scientists and health workers. Happy health workers were given the first preference,” said Periappuram, who performed the first heart transplant surgery in the state back in 2003, after taking the first dose.

“It is just like any other vaccine or injection. There is no need of any apprehension or fear. I think doctors and health workers taking the shot in the first phase will send a message across and give enough confidence to others,” he said. A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.

“It is a good beginning. But the time is not ripe to lower our guard,” he said adding he did not feel any difference in his body after taking the vaccine. Working with a private hospital in Ernakulam, he also heads a charitable organisation “Heart Care Foundation” that helps poor heart patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Co-WIN app is meant to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries, besides assisting programme managers across national, state, and district levels.(AFP)
The Co-WIN app is meant to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries, besides assisting programme managers across national, state, and district levels.(AFP)
india news

Process goes manual at several locations

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Due to difficulties in uploading data on the app, which has been developed by the central government to monitor and track the inoculation process, health care workers in some districts had to put up information about the vaccine recipients on the digital platform manually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier AIIMS to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.(REUTERS)
Manish Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier AIIMS to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.(REUTERS)
india news

Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Manish Kumar on Saturday emerged as the face of a months-long global effort against time to develop an inoculation against the infection that has killed over two million people. He said he always believed in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No comments were made on the reports that many doctors expressed apprehension about taking the Covaxin shot.(Bloomberg Photo )
No comments were made on the reports that many doctors expressed apprehension about taking the Covaxin shot.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The controversy escalated during the day as reports said those receiving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were asked to sign consent forms before being inoculated because the jab had been allowed by the government in “clinical trial mode”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drive began simultaneously across dedicated vaccination centres set up across the country, where doses of Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin were administered to people.
The drive began simultaneously across dedicated vaccination centres set up across the country, where doses of Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin were administered to people.
india news

Shielded and vaccinated: India begins mammoth immunisation drive

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
According to data compiled from states by HT, 200,297 people were vaccinated. The number was shy of the 300,000 that was being estimated but still far higher than what was recorded by any country on its first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees welcome health workers carrying Covid vaccines at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.( Bloomberg)
Employees welcome health workers carrying Covid vaccines at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.( Bloomberg)
india news

Nation receives a shot in the arm

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Kolkata, Jaipur, New Delhi, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Union Health ministry figures showed that roughly 191,181 people received doses at 3,351 sites. This was short of the 300,000-plus target but still well above numbers recorded by any other country on the first day of inoculation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi Razdan said in January last year, she got an email from an “alleged Harvard human resources person” from what appeared to be an official Harvard email ID, with an offer letter and agreement.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
Nidhi Razdan said in January last year, she got an email from an “alleged Harvard human resources person” from what appeared to be an official Harvard email ID, with an offer letter and agreement.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
india news

Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Nidhi Razdan said she was invited in 2019 to speak at an event by the Harvard Kennedy School, and one of the alleged organisers told her of a teaching vacancy. “A few weeks later I was ‘interviewed’ online for 90 minutes. It all seemed legitimate, the questions were thorough and professional,”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing masks, hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) – some anxious, others impatient – queued up to get their first vaccine shots. (AFP PHOTO).
Wearing masks, hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) – some anxious, others impatient – queued up to get their first vaccine shots. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demand was raised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Lokshakti in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday alleging bias against the three members in favour of the farm laws. (PTI PHOTO).
The demand was raised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Lokshakti in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday alleging bias against the three members in favour of the farm laws. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Do you have a clear strategy in mind that could be summarised in three sentences?’’ Rahul Gandhi was said to have asked Jaishankar.(PTI)
“Do you have a clear strategy in mind that could be summarised in three sentences?’’ Rahul Gandhi was said to have asked Jaishankar.(PTI)
india news

Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
As the minister concluded an hour-long presentation, the Congress leader said it appeared to be a “laundry list” rather than a concerted strategy to deal with the Chinese threat. S Jaishankar responded by saying a simplistic approach could not be adopted in a multipolar world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi The armed forces on Saturday kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, where thousands of “Covid warriors”, including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated against the coronavirus on a day India rolled out the biggest vaccination campaign in the world, officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at District Hospital in Ukhrul, in Manipur, (AP Photo)(AP)
A nurse prepares a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at District Hospital in Ukhrul, in Manipur, (AP Photo)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Young people enjoy the clear weather while a senior citizen practises yoga on the promenade at Marine Drive. (HT PHOTO).
Young people enjoy the clear weather while a senior citizen practises yoga on the promenade at Marine Drive. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, inhales cleanest air

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:23 PM IST
  • The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of vaccine to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of vaccine to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, (PTI)
india news

List of prominent people who also got vaccinated today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Several high-profile people including Randeep Guleria, the director of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla also got themselves vaccinated to inject confidence amid the concerns over its safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 16, 2021, the first dose of the Covishield vaccine was administered to recipients based on a priority list prepared by the government.(Bloomberg)
On January 16, 2021, the first dose of the Covishield vaccine was administered to recipients based on a priority list prepared by the government.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covishield: A timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Pune-based Serum Institute of India partnered with the Oxford University to manufacture their Covishield vaccine in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four officers were allegedly accepting bribes from companies under CBI investigation. (HT PHOTO).
Four officers were allegedly accepting bribes from companies under CBI investigation. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Bribe-for-relief scam: CBI suspends 2 officers, recommends action against 2 more

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP