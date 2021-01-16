Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala

Well known cardio thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, a Padma Shri recipient, was the first to receive the Covishield vaccine in Kerala on Saturday. He received the shot at the Ernakulam government hospital.

“I am really proud of our scientists and health workers. Happy health workers were given the first preference,” said Periappuram, who performed the first heart transplant surgery in the state back in 2003, after taking the first dose.

“It is just like any other vaccine or injection. There is no need of any apprehension or fear. I think doctors and health workers taking the shot in the first phase will send a message across and give enough confidence to others,” he said. A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.

“It is a good beginning. But the time is not ripe to lower our guard,” he said adding he did not feel any difference in his body after taking the vaccine. Working with a private hospital in Ernakulam, he also heads a charitable organisation “Heart Care Foundation” that helps poor heart patients.