News / India News / 'Far bigger picture will unfold': PM Modi on ‘final destination’ of his vision

'Far bigger picture will unfold': PM Modi on ‘final destination’ of his vision

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his governance approach in an interview, emphasizing clear endpoints with undisclosed blueprints.

Providing a rare glimpse into his approach to governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he takes initiatives with a clear endpoint in mind but avoids revealing the final destination or blueprint at the start. In an interview with India Today magazine, Prime Minister Modi shed light on his distinctive approach to leadership and governance, especially when faced with challenging sectors like cleanliness and sanitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Makkhan par lakir to sab karte hain. Karni hai to patthar par lakeer karo. Kathin hai to kya hua, shuruat to karein (It is easy to draw a line in butter. If you have to, draw a line in stone. It is hard, but let's make a beginning),” the magazine quoted the PM as saying.

When asked about his satisfaction with his government's performance in 2023, PM Modi cautioned against assessing his journey through a single year.

"When I start something, I know the endpoint. But I never announce the final destination or blueprint in the beginning. So, what you see today is not what I've worked on. A far bigger picture will unfold finally. I work on a big canvas. Like an artist, I start from one point, but at the time the final picture can't be seen," he added.

The prime minister illustrated this approach with the example of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a project initially perceived as a political manoeuvre.

“When I announced that we would build an 182-foot statue, many thought it had to do with 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. Some sections thought this was done to please a community ahead of the elections. But see how it has developed into an entire tourism ecosystem, with something for people of all age groups and interests.”

The prime minister said that his approach to policymaking combines expert advice, a deep understanding of grassroots issues, and the real-life experiences of the citizens of India.

Main kuchh bhi achha lage isliye nahin karta, lekin achha ho isliye karta hoon (I don’t do things because it looks good, I do it because it will do good),” he added.

