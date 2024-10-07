Farmer dies by suicide after eviction notice

A 39-year-old farmer in Chikkamagaluru district allegedly died by suicide after receiving an eviction notice from revenue authorities, who accused him of encroaching on government land, police said on Sunday. Initial investigation has revealed that the farmer owed about ₹ 3 lakh, which he had borrowed from a bank and cooperative society (File photo)

Chikkamagaluru Rural police inspector N Sachin said: “The deceased was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday after consuming pesticide. After battling for life for three days, he died on Saturday.”

He further said that an initial investigation has revealed that the farmer owed about ₹3 lakh, which he had borrowed from a bank and cooperative society. “He took the extreme step after receiving notice from revenue authorities about eviction from 14 gunta of lake land. We have registered an unnatural death report and are investigating the matter,” he said.

Recently, the survey and revenue departments had conducted a survey of lake encroachments in Chikkamagaluru district after which eviction notices were sent to several villagers for occupying parts of the land around Kenchenahalli lake. The deceased was allegedly served notice for allegedly encroaching on 14 gunta of land near his village’s lake, an area essential for his coffee and pepper crops.