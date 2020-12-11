Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, Police on alert

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:38 IST

Several farmers’ groups which did not join the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest that began from November 26 began their journey towards Delhi on Friday ahead of the farmers’ announced programme of blocking highways by December 12 and a massive nationwide protest on December 14. The protesters are coming to Delhi primarily by tractors. However, vigilance has been upped in the border areas to check whether farmers are using public transport.

“Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi’s Kundli border,” Kishan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader SS Pandher said on Friday. The members of this farmers’ group were protesting in Amritsar. On Friday, they started mobilising towards Delhi.

So far, there have been five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions. The Centre has agreed to amend the farm acts according to the concerns raised by the farmers, but the unions are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws. Though door for further talks are open from both sides — as Centre said it is willing to further talks and farmers said they will consider if Centre invites them for another meeting — the ongoing protest to lay siege to the Capital is on. The protesters announced that they would block highways to Delhi by December 12 and on December 14, there will be a nationwide protest. After that, they will block railway tracks across the country to intensify the protest.

The massive gathering has triggered Covid-19 fear as two IPS officer posted at the Singhu border have tested Covid-19 positive. Public interest litigations (PIL) against the gathering in view of the Covid-19 situation have also been submitted. One PIL, filed by advocate Om Prakash Parihar, urges the Supreme Court to pass an order shifting the protesters to somewhere else. Another Delhi-based lawyer, Reepak Kansal, filed a plea seeking the framing of guidelines to balance citizens’ right to protest with right to free access and movement.