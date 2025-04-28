Farmer leader Naresh Tikait calls govt's Indus treaty decision ‘wrong’, sparks row

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait expressed his discontent over India’s decision to dismiss the Indus Water Treaty and said that it was a wrong decision. Naresh Tikait’s remarks come after India decided to break the Indus Water Treaty in a sharp response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. (File)

“This is a wrong decision. The treaty should have continued. We are against this. We are farmers and every farmer needs water," news agency ANI quoted Naresh Tikait, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s President, as saying.

Naresh Tikait’s remarks, which come after India decided to break the treaty in a sharp response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, have stirred a controversy. He is facing heat from several BJP and farmer leaders, who are saying that he should be “ashamed”.

Naresh Tikait’s remarks spark controversy

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in response to Tikait’s remarks, said, “Few people, continuing their opposition to the government, have started opposing the country. Those who are responsible for killing innocents, we will not give water to them," reported PTI.

BJP Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar said that Tikait has started speaking the “language of Pakistan” and sought an apology from him. “PM Modi has taken many steps, including stopping water going to Pakistan. But BKU President Naresh Tikait has said that the steps taken by the government of India are wrong. He has said that the river water going to Pakistan should not be stopped, as it will affect the farmers. Naresh Tikat has started speaking the language of Pakistan. He should be ashamed. I condemn his statement. He should apologise to the nation,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also condemned Tikait’s statement and said that instead of opposing the decision, Tikait should support the nation. “After the terror attack, PM Modi and Union Minister, CR Patil have decided for abeyance of Indus Water Treaty after reviewing Pakistan’s behaviour. Naresh Tikait should not comment on such decisions after an attack. He should support the nation instead of commenting against the decision,” he said.

What Naresh Tikait’s brother said

Following the uproar over Naresh Tikait’s remarks, his brother Rakesh Tikait issued a clarification and said that they stand with the country’s decision.

"A lot of people from the press were questioning him about the issue (Indus Water Treaty)...There is no such intention. We are with the government and our armed forces on this issue. Strict decisions should be taken and we will stand with them..." he told ANI.

India decided to break the water-sharing treaty with Pakistan after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. This was one of the deadliest terror attacks on civilians in the valley in recent years.

Apart from dismissing the Indus Water Treaty, the Centre also directed Pakistani nationals in India to go back to their home country.