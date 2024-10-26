‘Chakka Jam’ in 4 Punjab locations: Traffic snarls expected. Why are farmers protesting today?

Farmers in Punjab are gearing up for a one-day protest on Saturday (October 26) against the state government, driven by various demands including timely procurement of paddy. As part of their protest, the farmers will also resort to blocking roads across various spots in Punjab, news agency PTI reported. Farmer leaders have announced their one-day protest primarily against the tardy paddy procurement.(HT Photo)

"On October 26, we will stage a road blockade at four key points, kicking off at 1 pm," Surjeet Singh Phul, Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, stated.

Farmers' protest: Chakka Jam in 4 key Punjab locations

As per the farmer leader, the "chakka jam" will be strategically organised at one location each in Sangrur and Moga districts, as well as in Phagwara and Batala, and is set to continue indefinitely if the need arises.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Surjeet Singh Phul said both forums will do a road blockade at 4 points in Punjab and stage a "chakka jam" for an indefinite period.

Stubble burning, paddy procurement: Why are farmers protesting today?

According to Surjeet Singh Phul, chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), the farmer leaders have announced their one-day protest primarily against the tardy paddy procurement.

According to the officials, just 10% of the 11.10 lakh tones of paddy that reached Punjab grain markets in the first 15 days of the procurement season that started on October 1 has been lifted by procurement agencies reflecting the tardy procurement of the bumper paddy crop.

In light of the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the central government to step in and provide assistance for paddy acquisition.

A crucial meeting held on the delay in paddy procurement in Punjab occurred in Delhi. It was chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Apart from the delay in paddy crop procurement, today's farmers' protest will be driven against the penalties, which were imposed due to stubble burning.

Attacking the government on the issue of stubble burning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said the government should tell the farmers, what should they do about stubble (Parali).

"The government is taking action (on farmers) if stubble is burnt and in Haryana, if any farmer burns stubble his or her produce will not be sold (at mandis) for two years. Tell me about the technology by which wheat can be grown without burning stubble. The government should tell what should a farmer do about stubble. Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now," Tikat told ANI.

On October 21, Punjab farmers urged the government to find a permanent solution for stubble burning, claiming that burning the stubble is their compulsion.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the AAP government, claiming it has failed to adequately support farmers and has instead resorted to filing FIRs against them.