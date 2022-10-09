Farmer shot dead in TN during dispute over goats

A 58-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly following an altercation over his missing goats near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, some goats belonging to Chinnasami went missing in his farm in Mandharaikkadu area near here on Saturday evening. So, he lodged a complaint with police.

One of the victim’s relatives pointed a finger towards a person identified as Ranjit Kumar (28), claiming that he was involved in goat-lifting in the village.

When Chinnasami noticed Ranjit passing by his house, he immediately confronted him and picked up a quarrel. Despite Ranjit claiming that he had not stolen any goats, Chinnasamy beat him up.

Ranjit left the place and returned around midnight with a countrymade single barrel gun and fired at Chinnasami, resulting in his spot death, they added.

Based on complaints from the villagers, police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry.

They arrested Ranjit Kumar and seized the weapon. Further investigation is on.