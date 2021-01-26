Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade
Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city .
According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.
"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.
A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.
The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.
Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.
Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.
The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
