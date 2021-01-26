IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

According to officials, security personnel failed to convince the farmers to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city .

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:03 AM IST
To ensure the tractor parade remains peaceful, farmers have formed groups to look after security.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
patna news

Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Leading the march in Bikram, a sub-division of Patna, would be AICC state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das who tweaked his schedule which earlier meant an 11-day padyatra from January 27
READ FULL STORY
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Only 5,000 farmers on 5,000 tractors will be allowed into Delhi for the tractor rally scheduled for Tuesday, according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Delhi Police on Monday, but the police said that practically all tractors joining the rally will be allowed to enter the national capital
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:01 AM IST
According to officials, security personnel failed to convince the farmers to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While vegetarian biryani is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100, mutton biryani at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110. (HT Archive)
While vegetarian biryani is priced at 50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost 100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for 100, mutton biryani at 150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out 110. (HT Archive)
india news

Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:43 AM IST
On Sunday , a deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists Kondagaon district of Bastar region. Officials said that the men reached the village, strangled him to death and fled into the jungle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
india news

No drugs, weapons, political party flags: Dos and don'ts for R-Day tractor rally

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Apart from the National Flag and the flags of the farmers' organisation, there will be no other flags at the tractors taking part in Republic Day tractor march
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:03 AM IST
To ensure the tractor parade remains peaceful, farmers have formed groups to look after security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force.(PTI)
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force.(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 5-layer security cover in Delhi on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital. Follow live updates here
READ FULL STORY
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force. (PTI)
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force. (PTI)
india news

Facial recognition systems, 5-layer cover for Republic Day Parade, tractor march

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements and have been set up at 30 spots on Rajpath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also mentioned sanitisation workers and the brave soldiers of the country on India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
india news

Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:14 AM IST
On Monday, a delegation met the L-G of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who contributed 1 lakh for the temple construction
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Republic Day Parade 2021 live stream and telecast will begin at 9am on all TV channels of Doordarshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google celebrates 'Unity in diversity' in today's doodle.
Google celebrates 'Unity in diversity' in today's doodle.
india news

Selfie, sitar, cricket: Google celebrates R-Day with Mumbai artist's doodle

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Today's Goggle doodle, illustrated by Mumbai's Onkar Fondekar, sums up India, its unity in diversity and vibrant culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry of general people has been banned and only the invited guests will be allowed to be present.(PTI)
Entry of general people has been banned and only the invited guests will be allowed to be present.(PTI)
india news

'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at National War Memorial at India Gate(ANI)
PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at National War Memorial at India Gate(ANI)
india news

Live updates: PM Modi signs ceremonial book at National War Memorial

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.
READ FULL STORY
India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.(ANI)
india news

With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP