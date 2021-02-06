Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted
Farm unions have called for a three-hour nationwide highway blockade on Saturday afternoon to mark their protest against internet bans near demonstration sites and their alleged harassment at the hands of authorities among other issues. The protesting farmers, who have been agitating against the Centre's agricultural laws for the past two and a half months, will block roads and highways from 12pm to 3pm.
Follow latest updates on farm stir here
The protesters have assured that no disruptions will be caused in the national capital and that emergency and essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the blockade. However, the Delhi Police on Friday reiterated that they have not granted any permission to hold the ‘chakka jam’ in the city and have warned that legal action will be taken against those found disrupting the city’s traffic and law and order.
Security at the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been stepped up with multilayered barricading using barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads and netting to stop pelted stones. Heavy deployment of security personnel armed with anti-riot gear has also been done to stop the agitators from entering the Capital.
Nearly 15,000 personnel of the paramilitary forces of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – all armed with anti-riot equipment – will be on duty along with thousands of Delhi Police personnel to maintain law and order during the ‘chakka jam’, officers told HT.
Officials said that the police are also keeping a tab on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours or instigating people against the government and the police. The move comes after farmers’ proposed tractor rally on Republic Day took a violent turn and clashes broke out between the protesters and security personnel. While one farmer died during the chaos, many participants on both sides suffered injuries. Following the clashes, internet services were also restricted in several districts of Haryana.
Police said they have intelligence inputs that protesters may deflate tyres of vehicles to cause jams on roads, all the police stations have been asked to keep air pumps with them for filling up deflated tyres. “Cranes have also been arranged to remove such vehicles and clear the traffic. Videographers and photographers will also be present for capturing the activities of protesters. We will also be using drones for aerial surveillance,” said an officer.
Workers of various political parties and student organisations have also planned a foot march from Shaheed Park near Delhi Gate to ITO during the ‘chakka jam’, according to intelligence inputs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR
- The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities
- Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir live: Delhi turns into fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'
Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox