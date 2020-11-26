Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:42 IST

As thousands of farmers continue their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest the farm bills recently passed by Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the protesters don’t want to begin their campaign under any political flag.

Badal added that they stand united on this issue.

The SAD chief went on to target Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh by saying that he played the most bungling role on this issue and should have put pressure by going to the national capital and holding a meeting with the central government.

“A CM’s pressure on the Centre matters a lot. If CM wants, he can resolve a lot of things. Captain Amarinder Singh should have put pressure by going to Delhi & holding a meeting with Centre. Also, I want to appeal farmers of Haryana that they should support Punjab farmer,” the SAD chief said, according to news agency ANI.

Badal earlier in a tweet condemned the Haryana government and the Centre for choosing to repress peaceful farmer movement and further said that today is “Punjab’s 26/11”.

“Today is Punjab’s 26/11. We are witnessing end of right to democratic protest. Akali Dal condemns Haryana govt & Centre for choosing to repress peaceful farmer movement. Battle for Punjab farmers’ rights can’t be throttled by using water cannons against them,” he tweeted.

The SAD broke ties with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against these farm laws which were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament in September.

SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Modi cabinet in September and said that she was proud to stand with the farmers as their daughter and sister.

Today is Punjab’s 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest. @Akali_Dal_ condemns the Haryana govt & Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, farmers from the states of Haryana and Punjab embarked on a two-day protest march called ‘Dilli Chalo’ with the peaceful marches taking a violent turn as police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers heading to the national capital. Heavy security was seen at the Rohtak Jhajjar border, Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway.

Though the Centre has maintained that the newly brought in farm reforms will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, protesters fear the new laws will allow big corporations to enter the agricultural sector and further end the system of minimum support price (MSP).