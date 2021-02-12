‘Farmers have shown light in darkness’ says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday farmers have shown the light in the darkness by their protests against the three central farm laws. Gandhi, currently on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, also termed their protests as ‘agitation of India’ during his speech at Sri Ganganagar.
“The day farm laws get implemented business of 40% people, of ₹40 lakh crore, of businessmen, vendors, farmers and workers, will go into hands of just two people. This isn't farmers' agitation but the agitation of India. Farmers have shown the light in the darkness,” news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.
Also read | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over China border pact
The Congress leader’s ‘just two people’ remark comes a day after he tweeted “A government of ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do (We two, ours two)’ !” on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Congress MP made similar comments while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan’s Pilibanga. “Forty per cent of India’s population runs this business in the country. These include farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, businessmen and arthiyas. Congress has always tried to ensure that the business is never controlled by just one person,” Gandhi said.
He also urged the Centre to take back the three farm laws and then talk to the farmers over the issue. “Modi Ji says that we want to speak with farmers, what do you want to talk about? Repeal the laws, farmers will speak with you. You (PM) are taking away their land, future and then you want to talk. Take back laws first, then talk,” Gandhi said at Pilibanga, news agency ANI reported.
Watch | Rahul Gandhi says ‘PM Modi gave Indian territory to China'
Eleven rounds of negotiations between the farmers and the government have taken place but no agreement has been reached. Despite multiple assurances by the Prime Minister and the government, the farmers have been rigid about the repeal of the farm laws and a legal assurance on the minimum support price (MSP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
- "I am happy to inform you that this part of the session has been quite productive with the House clocking 99 per cent productivity," M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM announces 5-year economic package worth ₹7,000 crore for Wayanad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers have shown light in darkness’ says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: 'Ghar wapsi' only after laws are repealed, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens dead, hundreds missing: What we know about Uttarakhand floods so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre gave Assam ₹262 crore for Covid fight: State Finance Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has not conceded any territory to China along LAC, says defence ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vizag steel privatisation plan snowballs into political issue in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches
- The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not a shock, says Trinamool after Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu bail: CBI says he’s four months short of serving half term, HC seeks proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox