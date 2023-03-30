Farmers’ issues in focus, JD(S) eyes expansion beyond Old Mysuru

Bengaluru Even as it has maintained that it will stay “equidistant” from both the Congress and the BJP in the Karnataka elections, the Janata Dal(Secular) led by the father-son duo of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, is banking on raising farmers issues and the 99 day Pancharatna Yatra, to rally support. Senior party leaders said that they believed that the Yatra, led by its senior leadership that culminated on Sunday, would help the party expand their base beyond the traditional stronghold in the Old Mysuru region. HD Deve Gowda (Prateek Kumar)

During the Yatra, party chief Kumaraswamy has announced an economic assistance scheme for families of farmers, has promised a loan waiver for women self-help groups, medical assistance to the tune to ₹40 lakh, and assistance of ₹10,000 per acre for farmers to procure seeds and fertilisers.

“Last time, Congress said that JD(S) was the B-team of the BJP. But the Pancharatna Yatra has been instrumental in garnering the support of all people devoid of castes and communities, especially the farmers. We are making inroads in urban areas as well,” JD(S) MLC Thippeswamy said.

The party had announced its first list of 93 candidates for the assembly elections in December 2022, and leaders said that a second list was on the horizon. “We will release the second list of about 30-35 candidates soon. The party is already working on it. We hope to secure more than 65-70 seats,” Thippeswamy said.

Even as it hopes to return to the familiar position where no government can be formed without it in a hung house, the JD(S) will have to stave off the attempts of the BJP that has attempted to make inroads in Old Mysuru, a Vokkaliga dominated area considered a JD(S) bastion where the Congress is also a factor. The president of the state Congress unit, DK Shivakumar, is also a Vokkaliga.

Thippeswamy however said that the BJP’s attempts, including visits by its top brass, will not affect the party. “The frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not had much impact in Old Mysuru. There may be an impact in Belagavi, Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka or Shivamogga, but not in our traditional stronghold,” he said.

Political analyst Chambi Puranik said that the party would benefit from sympathy for the ageing JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, but that with the JD(S) unlikely to be able to form majority on their own, people may opt for parties that can provide a “stable government.” “Deve Gowda has emotionally appealed to people to give JD(S) one chance to see Kumaraswamy as chief minister. That may add a few seats. But it is also a likely factor that the people of Karnataka want to see a stable government after experiencing such instability,” Puranik said.