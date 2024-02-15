Farmers moving like army with tractors; making political comments: Haryana CM

As the farmers' protest continued for the third day in Punjab with the Haryana police guarding its borders not to let the protesters enter Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said farmers are making political statements, moving like an army. Everyone has a democratic right to go to Delhi but the method of the farmers is questionable, the chief minister said. "We have earlier seen how protesters blockaded the Delhi border and how people were inconvenienced because of the year-long protest. This is not right to create an atmosphere like the farmers are attacking with an army with JCB, tractor, ration for a year and what not. Tractor is not a mode of transport. They can go to Delhi by using public transport -- train, bus. A tractor is for agricultural use. They should sit and talk," the chief minister said. Rail roko in Punjab on Thursday in support of farmers' Chalo Dilli march which has not been allowed to proceed from the Shambhu (Punjab-Haryana) border.(PTI)

Row over farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's video

A massive row has broken out after a video of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal came to the surface. In the video, Dallewal purportedly said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'graph has shot up due to Ram Mandir. We have to bring down the graph'.

Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta shared the video of Dallewal and said this is the real agenda behind the "so-called farmers agitation".

Khattar reacted to Dallewal's comment and said it was a straight political statement. "But will the people stop supporting PM Modi if such a huge protest is organised? The public does not support such a spectacle. What happened to the Red Fort last time? Does the country want all these?" the chief minister said adding that the Haryana government will ensure there is no disruption in the law and order situation of the state because of the protesters.

Haryana police resisted the farmers on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders and dropped tear gas shells on the protesters to disperse them. The protesters have been camping on the borders since Tuesday night -- while Delhi police upped vigil on its border.

Three Union ministers will hold a meeting with the protesting farmers in Chandigarh on Thursday -- the third round – over the demands of the farmers.