Farmers' protest: Centre calls for talks, Haryana police fire tear gas shells

New Delhi: The Central government has appealed to the protesting farmers to hold the fifth round of talks. Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said that the government is ready to discuss all outstanding issues, including MSP, stubble burning, withdrawal of FIRs etc. Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's BKU has opened yet another front in western Uttar Pradesh as farmers astride their tractors protested at several district headquarters. A man walks through tear gas at the site of the protest, as farmers march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana.(Reuters)

"In the 5th round of meeting, we are ready to talk with farmers and discuss issues like MSP, stubble, FIR, and crop diversification. I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue," Munda said today.

He said the farmers' side hasn't reacted to the Centre's offer.

"No information has come yet (from farmers' side). We appeal that we should move forward for talks and present our stand. The government also wants to move forward and find a solution," said.

The farmers, who are demanding MSP support from the government for all crops, on Wednesday resumed their Delhi Chalo march. Armed with gas masks, earthmovers and bulldozers, the farmers surged forward despite the tear gas shells fired by the Haryana police.

The Haryana police, meanwhile, have told the owners of the heavy machinery to steer clear of the protests or face legal action.

Meanwhile, in response to the Haryana government's concerns about the agitating farmers using JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heavy machines at the Shambhu border, the DGP of Punjab has issued instructions directing all Punjab's relevant officers to halt the movement of such machinery to the Punjab-Haryana borders.

Protests in Western UP

A huge crowd of farmers reached the collectorate at Muzaffarnagar on their tractors and staged a dharna.

BKU president Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait are likely to participate in the tractor march.

BKU workers and farmers took out a tractor march near the tehsil in Shamli as well. The farmers tried to take the tractors inside the tehsil but the police stopped them. However, later farmers went inside the tehsil with tractors.

Similar protests were also held in Bagpat, Meerut, Hapur, Sambhal, Amroha and Saharanpur.