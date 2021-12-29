e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers protest LIVE updates: No sixth round of talks between govt-farm unions today

Farmers protest LIVE updates: No sixth round of talks between govt-farm unions today

Farmers protest LIVE updates: On Monday, the government wrote a letter to the farmers, inviting them for talks at 2 pm on December 30.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 07:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesting farmers raise slogans at Delhi-UP border protest site against new farm laws, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 28, 2020. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Farmers’ agitation on the outskirts of Delhi against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 34 on Tuesday, on a day when the sixth round of talks between the government and the farm unions were expected to take place. However, on Monday, the government wrote to the farmers, inviting them for talks at 2 pm on December 30. On Saturday, the unions had proposed that the sixth round of talks take place at 11 am on December 29, in response to the government’s proposal to hold dialogue at a date and time of the unions’ choosing. The farmers, though, had rejected the initial proposal in this regard.

Also on Monday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the police to take action after several towers of Reliance Jio were vandalised allegedly by farmers protesting against the farm laws. Earlier in the day, in what was seen as yet another outreach by the Centre towards the farmers, prime minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the 100th service of the Kisan Rail, which will run between Sangola in Maharashtra and West Bengal’s Shalimar. Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the 136th foundation day celebrations of the party, said that it was a “sin” that the government was using for the farmers the kind of words it has, adding that it should reach out to the farmers and repeal the laws. In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, too, demanded that the “draconian” laws be taken back and expressed solidarity with the farmers.

Here are the updates from day 34 of the anti-farm law protests:

No talks between govt-farm unions today, postponed to Wednesday

The sixth round of talks between the government and the farm unions will take place on December 30, after the Centre on Monday sent a letter to the unions in this regard. On Saturday, responding to the government’s second proposal to hold talks at a time and date of the farmers’ choosing, the unions had suggested that the dialogue take place at 11 am on December 29.

