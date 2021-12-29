e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah ahead of crucial talks with farmers

Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah ahead of crucial talks with farmers

The meet comes just a day before the government is set to negotiate terms with the farmers who are protesting the three contentious farm laws cleared by the government in what critics said was in a hurried manner.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah, at a function at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The key representatives from the government discussed and finalised the government’s position for their talks with the farmers, news agency PTI reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah, at a function at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The key representatives from the government discussed and finalised the government’s position for their talks with the farmers, news agency PTI reported.(AP)
         

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met home minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks with farmers agitating over the three farm laws. The key representatives from the government discussed and finalised the government’s position for their talks with the farmers, news agency PTI reported.

The meet comes just a day before the government is set to negotiate terms with the farmers who are protesting the three contentious farm laws cleared by the government in what critics said was in a hurried manner.

At least 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been invited for the next round of talks on Wednesday on all relevant issues to find a “logical solution” to the current impasse.

Also read: Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi

A bitter protest was called by thousands of farmers hailing from Punjab and Haryana - now joined by farmers from across the country last month after the government pushed the three laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – through Parliament in September.

Holding momentum for over a month now, the stir by farmers is the largest strike by the farmers’ unions on the borders of the national capital in decades to demand that the Centre revoke the three laws. If not heard, the farmers have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days.

So far, five rounds of formal talks have remained inconclusive. The last round was held on December 5, while the sixth round of talks originally scheduled for December 9 was called off a day after an informal meeting of home minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

tags
top news
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In