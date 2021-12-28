e-paper
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi

Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi

The invite comes in the wake of one of the largest strikes by the farm unions on the borders of national capital in decades to demand that the Centre revoke the three contentious laws approved by Parliament in September.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian farmers listen to a speech of their leader at a gathering in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.
Indian farmers listen to a speech of their leader at a gathering in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. (AP)
         

The Centre on Monday called protesting farmers for a meeting on December 30 in Delhi to discuss the three contentious farm laws, after the farmers’ unions agreed to restart negotiations with the government in a bid to resolve the stalemate.

The invite comes amid one of the largest strikes by the farmers’ unions on the borders of the national capital in decades to demand that the Centre revoke the three laws approved by Parliament in September.

The three laws essentially change the way India’s farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a network of decades-old, government marketplaces, allowing traders to stockpile essential commodities for future sales and laying down a national framework for contract farming.

