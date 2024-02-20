Farmers protest LIVE Updates: 'Situation in Haryana like Kashmir’ says farmer leader

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmer leaders opted to suspend the 'Delhi Chalo' march after the fourth round of talks with the central government on Sunday. The farmer leaders, however, also announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march would resume on February 21, indicating that discussions would also encompass the government's proposal regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP)....Read More

“We will have discussions on the proposal by the government in the next two days...The government will also deliberate on the other demands...We will continue with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 if there is no result,” General secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said.

The farmers stated that the government has put forth a proposal to address their demands promptly, which will be overseen and administered by two government committees.

On Monday, local police made preparations to intercept a procession by a group of 500 to 600 farmers in Manesar. These farmers declared their intention to conduct a protest march culminating at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. The march is organized in solidarity with the demand for an ordinance on the minimum support price (MSP), echoing the ongoing protest by Punjab-based farmers near the Haryana-Punjab border for the past week.

The farmers' protest began on February 13. The farmer leaders are now camping at the borders of Delhi. Earlier the police used tear gas shells to prevent them from crossing the borders.