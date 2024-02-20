Farmers protest LIVE Updates: 'Situation in Haryana like Kashmir’ says farmer leader
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmer leaders opted to suspend the 'Delhi Chalo' march after the fourth round of talks with the central government on Sunday. The farmer leaders, however, also announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march would resume on February 21, indicating that discussions would also encompass the government's proposal regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP).
“We will have discussions on the proposal by the government in the next two days...The government will also deliberate on the other demands...We will continue with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 if there is no result,” General secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said.
The farmers stated that the government has put forth a proposal to address their demands promptly, which will be overseen and administered by two government committees.
On Monday, local police made preparations to intercept a procession by a group of 500 to 600 farmers in Manesar. These farmers declared their intention to conduct a protest march culminating at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. The march is organized in solidarity with the demand for an ordinance on the minimum support price (MSP), echoing the ongoing protest by Punjab-based farmers near the Haryana-Punjab border for the past week.
The farmers' protest began on February 13. The farmer leaders are now camping at the borders of Delhi. Earlier the police used tear gas shells to prevent them from crossing the borders.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leader's 'whatever happens now' warning to government ahead of Feb 21 protest
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Hours after farmers leading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation rejected the Centre's proposal to procure pulses, maize and cotton at MSP, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has warned the BJP-led government that it will be responsible for "whatever happens now". After the talks with the government failed, the protesting farmers have announced they will continue their march to Delhi on Wednesday, February 21.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: ‘Situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir’ says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: "...The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi...When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors...DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers...We demand punishment for those using it then...Wrong statements are also being given...The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21...The govt has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands...The govt will be responsible for whatever happens now..." he said.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Visuals from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border where protesting farmers continue to stay put
Watch visuals from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border where protesting farmers continue to stay put.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Will intensify stir if demands not met, say khaps | Read
The ongoing agitation of farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political) has started gaining momentum in the state with khaps and farmer unions holding meetings to chalk out a strategy if the government does not agree to their demands.
Farmers’ protest: Internet shutdown hits education, healthcare, businesses in Haryana
In view of the ongoing farmers' protest on Punjab borders, the Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till Monday. This was the fourth time the department of home affairs extended the ban, first imposed for two days from February 11 in seven districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Police gear up to stop Manesar farmers’ protest march to PM house in Delhi
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Local police on Monday prepared to stop a procession planned by a group of 500 to 600 farmers in Manesar, who have announced that they will carry out a protest march culminating at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The protest march has been planned in support of the demand for an ordinance on the minimum support price (MSP) for which Punjab-based farmers are camping near the Haryana-Punjab border for a week.
Farmers protest: What Centre proposed to farm leaders at key round 4 meeting? | READ
The central government on Sunday night held the fourth round of talks with the leaders of farmers' unions amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march demanding unmet promises. During the meeting in Chandigarh, the government proposed some ideas, including a five-year plan, to the farmers's leaders.
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Amid farm protest, IT ministry blocks 177 accounts, links
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) finalised its emergency blocking orders against 177 social media accounts and links related to the farmers' protests on Monday to maintain "public order".
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders in huddle after fourth round of talks with Centre
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmer leaders are in a huddle after fourth round of talks with the Centre on Sunday. “We will have discussions on the proposal by the government in the next two days...The government will also deliberate on the other demands...We will continue with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 if there is no result,” General secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said.