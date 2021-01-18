IND USA
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws at Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday.
LIVE: Protesting farmers observe 'Women Farmers Day'

LIVE: Farmers on Sunday announced they would hold the rally peacefully without disrupting the official Republic Day celebrations.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:00 PM IST

The ongoing farmers agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 54 on Monday. Also on the day, the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by the Centre seeking an injunction against the tractor rally announced by the protesting farmers for January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, to build pressure on the government to repeal the laws, and adjourned further hearing to Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, farmer unions leading the stir announced they would go ahead with the rally, which, they said, would be "peaceful" and carried out on the Outer Ring Road, without disrupting the official celebrations in Delhi.

Also Read | Decoding fine print of Supreme Court order on farm laws

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde heard Centre's plea against the rally. Last week , a CJI-headed bench ordered an interim stay on the implementation of the laws and set up a four-member committee to handle the negotiations between the Centre and farmers. A total of nine meetings have failed to resolve the deadlock between the two sides. While the ninth meeting took place on January 15, the tenth one will take place on January 19.

Also Read | Farm union asks Supreme Court to change panel members

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 18, 2021 01:00 PM IST

    Not associated with BKU chief's "all-party meeting": Sanyukt Kisan Morcha

    We're not associated with "all-party meeting" taken up by Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bhartiya Kisan Union chief) with political parties: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST

    Farmers observe 'Women Farmers Day'

    Protesting farmers observe January 18 as 'Women Farmers Day' to respect the incomparable role of women in agriculture.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:40 PM IST

    Talks between govt-farmers stuck on MSP, call for repeal

    Talks between govt and farm leaders are stuck on two major demands by farmers: legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and total repeal of laws. Of the four issues raised by farmers, the two sides have arrived at a consensus on two.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:57 AM IST

    SC adjourns hearing on plea against tractor rally to Wednesday

    Supreme Court adjourns farmers' tractor rally issue till Wednesday.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST

    Tractor rally by farmers "illegal": Attorney General Venugopal

    Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for Centre, says the rally will be "illegal" and there will likely be an entry of 5000 people in Delhi.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:51 AM IST

    Hearing begins in SC on Centre's plea against tractor march

    SC begins hearing Centre's plea against proposed January 26 tractor march. CJI-headed bench says entry in Delhi law and order thing to be decided by police.

  • JAN 18, 2021 10:56 AM IST

    Key Delhi borders remain closed

    Delhi’s borders with its neighbouring states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, remained closed at several points on Monday due to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    SC to also hear plea seeking removal of three other panel members

    The Supreme Court on Monday will also hear a plea filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) seeking removal of three other members of the four-member committee set up by top court to oversee negotiations.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:42 AM IST

    Next round of talks to take place on January 19

    Total nine rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmer leaders. The ninth round took place on January 15 with the tenth scheduled for January 19.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    Farmers have rejected panel constituted by top court

    The farmers unions have rejected the four-member panel constituted by the Supreme Court to oversee the mediation process. The members of the panel, farmers say, have already expressed pro-farm law views. One member of the panel has already stood down.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    Farmers say will hold rally "peacefully"

    Protesting farmers on Sunday announced they would hold the rally peacefully, on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, without disrupting the official Republic Day celebrations.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    SC to hear Centre's plea against tractor tally today

    The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea filed by the Centre against the tractor rally which farmers aim to hold on Republic Day to build pressure on the government to repeal the three laws.

