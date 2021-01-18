LIVE: Protesting farmers observe 'Women Farmers Day'

The ongoing farmers agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 54 on Monday. Also on the day, the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by the Centre seeking an injunction against the tractor rally announced by the protesting farmers for January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, to build pressure on the government to repeal the laws, and adjourned further hearing to Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, farmer unions leading the stir announced they would go ahead with the rally, which, they said, would be "peaceful" and carried out on the Outer Ring Road, without disrupting the official celebrations in Delhi.

Also Read | Decoding fine print of Supreme Court order on farm laws

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde heard Centre's plea against the rally. Last week , a CJI-headed bench ordered an interim stay on the implementation of the laws and set up a four-member committee to handle the negotiations between the Centre and farmers. A total of nine meetings have failed to resolve the deadlock between the two sides. While the ninth meeting took place on January 15, the tenth one will take place on January 19.

Also Read | Farm union asks Supreme Court to change panel members