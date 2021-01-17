Farm union asks Supreme Court to change panel members
A farmers’ union has urged the Supreme Court to remove the three members of a panel constituted by the top court to resolve the impasse between the protesting farmers and the Union government over the new farm laws.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lokshakti, said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.”
The union has requested appointment of a former Supreme Court judge along with farm leaders of protesting farmer unions to the panel.
The SC had on January 12 formed a four-member committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and submit a report in eight weeks. On Thursday, the All India Kisan Coordination Committee president, Bhupinder Singh Mann, had recused himself from the panel citing the “interests of farmers”.
