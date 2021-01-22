Farmers' protest: No going back on Republic Day tractor march, say union leaders
The proposed tractor march on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 will be held as scheduled and there will be no going back on this, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Friday, after the 11th meeting between the Centre and the farmers failed to find a middle ground.
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
The issue of the Republic Day parade reached the Supreme Court which asked the Delhi Police to take a final decision on whether to allow farmers' tractor march in Delhi or not. Two meetings between farmers' representatives and police officials have been held in which Delhi Police asked them to take out their march on Kundli border, but farmers have said they will take out the march on the Outer Ring Road. It will be a peaceful march with no intention to disrupt the government's Republic Day parade. So as of now, Delhi Police have not given permission to hold tractor march as the farmers have planned.
Farmers are planning to display tableaux of all many states in the tractor parade like it happens in Republic Day's parade.
While thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border points since November 26, several others in the past few days have been on their way to join the tractor march.
The march has been a much-anticipated movement of the ongoing protest as the unions have been planning for this for long.
