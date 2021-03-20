IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers seek withdrawal of par panel's recommendation to implement 1 agri law
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
india news

Farmers seek withdrawal of par panel's recommendation to implement 1 agri law

In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, the Standing Committee on Food chaired by TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay recommended the government to "implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:20 PM IST

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday sought the withdrawal of a parliamentary panel's recommendation asking the Centre to implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, one of the three agri laws against which the farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over 100 days.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' union leading the farmers' agitation, alleged that the ECAA allows "unlimited private hoarding and black marketing".

Their remarks comes after a parliamentary panel asked the government to implement in "letter and spirit" the ECAA. This panel also has members from opposition parties including Congress, TMC and AAP. These parties have been demanding repeal of all three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

"It must not escape attention that the ECAA makes a wholly anti-poor recommendation that food, which is the most essential item for the survival of human beings, should be removed from the list of EC.

"It allows unlimited private hoarding and black marketing. It will lead to the winding up of the PDS facilities and structures," the SKM said in a statement.

It added that the implementation of the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act will "expose 75 crore beneficiaries to open market purchase of food requirements, promoting Corporate and MNCs in food markets".

In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, the Standing Committee on Food chaired by TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay recommended the government to "implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in letter and spirit, and without let or hindrances so that the farmers and other stakeholders of farming sector in this country receive the benefits intended under the said Act".

The SKM said, "It is entirely disgraceful that many parties which have been claiming support to farmers agitation for repeal of three farm laws have voted for the implementation of the ECAA.

"This exposes a wider consensus amongst these parties on these laws. We appeal to the committee to withdraw these recommendations," it said.

The farmers' body has called "Bharat Bandh" on March 26.

The Morcha, which held a meeting on Saturday, also decided that on 22 March, meetings of public organizations will be held at the district level across the country.

It was decided that during the 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26, all services except emergency services will be inactive from 6 am to 6 pm, and road and rail transport will be blocked, the SKM said.

It said on March 28, copies of three agricultural laws will be burnt in 'Holika Dahan' and on April 5, farmers will 'gherao' offices of Food Corporation of India across the country from 11 am to 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws farmers protest
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Arindam Bagchi
Arindam Bagchi
india news

Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Bloomberg)
File photo: US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin during a news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Bloomberg)
india news

‘Raised human rights issues with Indian ministers’: US defense secretary

By Rahul Singh, Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Austin also said the US never considered that “India and China were on the threshold of war” during their ongoing standoff in Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April: Check dates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • The RBI listed bank holidays are not observed uniformly across the country, and varies from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
Farmers from Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) hold a bike rally during the ongoing farmers' protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (PTI File Photo )
india news

Farmers seek withdrawal of par panel's recommendation to implement 1 agri law

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:20 PM IST
In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, the Standing Committee on Food chaired by TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay recommended the government to "implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Mansukh Hiran was found dead near Thane creek on March 9. (HT PHOTO)
File photo: Mansukh Hiran was found dead near Thane creek on March 9. (HT PHOTO)
india news

NIA takes over Mansukh Hiran death case

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
india news

News updates: Fadnavis demands Deshmukh's resignation after Param Bir's letter

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since Modi took over as prime minister, he has accorded a special priority to the development of the northeastern region of India, Singh said.(PTI file)
Ever since Modi took over as prime minister, he has accorded a special priority to the development of the northeastern region of India, Singh said.(PTI file)
india news

Northeastern region will become torch bearer of new India: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The webinar was joined among others by Pramod Bhasin, chairman, ICRIER, and Rajat Kathuria, Director & Chief Executive, ICRIER.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission is holding 8-phased assembly election in west Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
The Election Commission is holding 8-phased assembly election in west Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
india news

EC asks Bengal govt to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The Election Commission has asked the West Bengal chief secretary to ensure compliance by March 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.
"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.
india news

PM Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • Imran Khan's positive test comes at a time when Pakistan is seeing a steep rise in coronavirus infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

Maharashtra records another huge spike of 27,126 Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • In Mumbai 2,982 people contracted the disease in the last 24 horus. The total tally of the city has now reached 358,896. While the death toll stands at 11,576.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UDF leaders release their manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
UDF leaders release their manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
india news

UDF promises 3,000 welfare pension, special law to protect Sabarimala tradition

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Another interesting promise is of 2,000 monthly pension to homemakers and housewives ageing 40-60 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh was recently shunted out as the from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.(HT File Photo)
Param Bir Singh was recently shunted out as the from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.(HT File Photo)
india news

Param Bir Singh alleges Deshmukh asked Vaze to extort 100 cr; minister denies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Some reports claimed that Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore from various establishments in Mumbai. The state home minister said Singh is trying to save himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a "long term" source of green energy.(AFP)
Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a "long term" source of green energy.(AFP)
india news

India carrying out uranium exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
"AMD is carrying out detailed geological investigations for uranium in parts of Arunachal Pradesh," said AMD director D K Sinha
READ FULL STORY
Close
An average person's daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg- that's about three cups of coffee a day (Photo: Shutterstock)
An average person's daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg- that's about three cups of coffee a day (Photo: Shutterstock)
india news

Centre delists works on Vizag coffee plantations from NREGP, tribal farmers in lurch

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The MGNREGP would no more applicable to works taken up in the coffee plantations in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Popularly known as Datta ji in RSS circles, he was born on December 1, 1954 to Hosabale Sheshagiriyappa and Meenakshamma. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_20_2021_000136B)(PTI)
Popularly known as Datta ji in RSS circles, he was born on December 1, 1954 to Hosabale Sheshagiriyappa and Meenakshamma. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_20_2021_000136B)(PTI)
india news

Dattatreya Hosabale, the second Kannadiga to occupy No 2 position in RSS

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, who was the Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Sangh since 2009 was elected as the Sarkaryavah at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the Sangh's highest decision-making body on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP