Didn’t speak up on protest: Farmers stop screening of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in Punjab

A group of farmers, protesting against the three farm laws, on Saturday stopped the live screening of Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. They said that Kuamar did not support their protest, which has gained nationwide attention since beginning last year.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), led by the group’s district president Swaram Dhugga, staged a demonstration and a protest march from a local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against Sooryavanshi’s live screening, news agency PTI reported.

Some among these farmers tore posters of the movie put up outside the hall, and even condemned Kumar for not speaking up backing the farmers’ protest. Moreover, the protesting farmers added that they will not permit the screening of any of Kumar’s films until the three farm laws, passed by the central government, are repealed.

Notably, farmers have been protesting against the farm laws that they claim will take away their liberty at selling harvests and will give more control to corporates. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre has consistently maintained its stand of the laws being pro-farmer.

The impasse continues despite both parties having as many as 11 rounds of talks.

The protesting farmers have been camped at Delhi borders for over 11 months now, and the Delhi Police recently removed barricades from the capital’s Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

In the latest update to the matter, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has given an ultimatum to the Centre, saying that the latter has time till November 26 following which farmers will drive their tractors from their villages to the capital’s borders.