Farmers to resume march to Delhi on Saturday

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the protesting farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14 as there has been no invitation from the Centre for holding a dialogue. The protesting farmers had to suspend their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel, who once again thwarted an attempt by the protesters to go past the Punjab-Haryana border. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border protest site, Pandher said, “We did not want farmers to be blamed that they do not want to hold talks to find a way out. We gave time but there has been no message from the government (Centre) side for talks. The decision to defer foot march has been taken after both the forums - Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - held a meeting wherein all the circumstances were discussed. Union government has ample time to initiate talks with us otherwise we will resume our protest on December 14.”

According to the farmer unions, they also had to postpone their protest owing to the deteriorating health condition of farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast unto death since November 26.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met leaders representing farmers from three ‘khap’ groups from Haryana, apart from an organisation from Chhattisgarh, as part of his programme to routinely interact with the farmers.

Farmers representing Haryana-based Naugama Khap Kisan Sangathan in Jind, Satrol Khap Seva Samiti from Hisar and Nandal Khap in Rohtak participated in the discussions, people aware of the matter said.

Khaps are traditional clan-based farming communities spread across states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“During the meeting, the farmers’ organisations appreciated the Central government’s work done for agriculture and farmers’ welfare. They also submitted some important suggestions,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

Reacting to the development, Pandher said there is no point of the Union minister meeting the farmer groups when the Centre has yet not conveyed any message to hold a discussion with the protesters.

“Haryana government officials spoke to us thrice and then stopped meeting us. Nobody from the Centre has contacted us so far. What’s the point of the Union agriculture minister meeting farmer groups aligned to his party? Why doesn’t he invite us?” Pandher asked.