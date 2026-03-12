'Close shave': J&K CM reacts to assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah
Abdullah added that it was the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday night reacted to an assassination attempt on National Conference president and father Farooq Abdullah.
"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot," the Jammu and Kashmir CM wrote on X.
"There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," he added further.
Farooq Abdullah escapes assassination attempt
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary escaped unhurt after an assassination attempt on Wednesday night.
As per officials, the attack took place when Abdullah and the deputy chief minister were coming out of a wedding function and had come to greet party leader B S Chouhan on the marriage of his son.
The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was detained at the venue after he was overpowered by two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector. Despite this, the man managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and detained.
As per Tanvir Sadiq, who is the spokesperson for the National Conference both Farooq Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary are "safe and fine".