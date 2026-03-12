'Close shave': J&K CM reacts to assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday night reacted to an assassination attempt on National Conference president and father Farooq Abdullah. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@CM_JnK X)

"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot," the Jammu and Kashmir CM wrote on X.

He added that it was the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed.

"There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," he added further.