Home / India News / Fascists in power afraid of voices of brave students: Rahul Gandhi on JNU violence

Fascists in power afraid of voices of brave students: Rahul Gandhi on JNU violence

Masked men armed with sticks entered the JNU campus on Sunday, said the varsity administration.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus (JNU) late on Sunday evening. Gandhi, attacking the government, said the attack at the varsity campus reflects the fear of those in power.

Masked men armed with sticks entered the JNU campus on Sunday, said the varsity administration.

“The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,” tweeted Gandhi.

In a video, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was seen bleeding and alleging she was brutally attacked by goons wearing masks.

The Delhi police entered the university campus after a request by the administration to restore law and order.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal condemned the violence and directed the police to take all possible steps to maintain law and order, shortly after a tweet by the Delhi CM urging him to restore order on the JNU campus.

