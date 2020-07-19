e-paper
Home / India News / Father dumps stillborn in canal after AP villagers protest burial

Father dumps stillborn in canal after AP villagers protest burial

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:51 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district had to dump his stillborn child into an irrigation canal after villagers allegedly refused to let him bury her in the local graveyard over fears that she might have contracted the coronavirus disease, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, Shamsha Vali, a resident of Kotapadu village of Sirivella block, took his pregnant wife, Madar Bee, to Nandyal government general hospital on Friday. She gave birth to a stillborn girl on Saturday morning.

The couple wanted to bury the body after returning to their village, Nandyal rural police inspector Sudhakar Reddy said.

However, the villagers refused to allow the body into the village fearing the risk coronavirus infection, Reddy said. Many Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the Nandyal hospital.

Following this, Vali was forced to dump the infant’s body in Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal at Chabolu village on his way to his native village. Some locals later found the body floating in the canal and informed the police, who fished the out body. From a tag on the infant’s body, the police were able to track the parents.

The police were able to convince the villagers to let the couple give a proper burial to the infant in the village graveyard. “We have not booked any case in this regard,” Reddy said.

