Father of former Bihar minister stabbed to death, four detained

Former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni’s 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his home in his native village in Darbhanga district in a ghastly incident that has sent shock waves across the state. Mukesh Sahni in Patna on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagunath Jala Reddy said four people have been taken into custody for questioning on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed in the vicinity of the site of the crime.

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, “They were found moving in a suspicious manner. However, the case is being investigated from all possible angles,” said Gangwar, who did not divulge the identity of the detainees.

The ADG said the body, which had deep wounds caused by a sharp-edged object on the chest and abdomen, has been sent for autopsy.

“Prima facie, the deceased was attacked late in the night. An almirah, which used to be in the room, has been found outside. We are examining its contents. We are also trying to trace the owners of three motorcycles parked nearby,” said Gangwar.

He said an SIT (special investigation team) has been formed under Darbhanga (rural) superintendent of police (SP) Kamya Mishra to probe the case.

The SSP said initial probe revealed that two of the four suspects borrowed money from the deceased, Jitan Sahni. One of them even gave his motorcycle to the deceased as a security against the loan. Two days before the murder, the deceased and two suspects had an argument over the issue, he said.

Police have also sought help from the local people about the incident. “If anyone has any information, they can give it to us at 9431822992 or 6287742988. We also have a toll-free number (14432),” said Gangwar.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagunath Jala Reddy said police got to know about the incident around 6am.

The deceased, Jitan Sahni, lived alone in the two-storeyed house at Jirat village in Biraul block of Darbhanga district. He had two sons and a daughter, all married.

Mukesh Sahni, a former Bollywood technician who heads the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), was away in Mumbai when the information reached him.

Upon arriving in Patna, on way to Darbhanga, Sahni told reporters at the airport that Union home minister Amit Shah and RJD president Lalu Prasad had called him and offered condolences. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in whose cabinet Sahni had served for about a year-and-a-half, also called him up to offer condolences and ensure speedy investigation.

“All have expressed solidarity in this hour of tragedy,” said the 44-year-old leader, who did not respond to questions as to whether he suspected any motive behind the murder.

The Nishad community leader, who likes to call himself “son of Mallah (fisherman)”, was wooed to join the INDIA bloc by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, who gave his party three seats from the RJD’s own quota in the recent Lok Sabha polls, besides ensuring that Sahni accompanied him at over 250 rallies across the state. HOW MANY OF THE THREE DID IT WIN?

Theopposition has raise a question mark over the law and order situation in the state.

“If this is not jungle Raj, what else is. If the family members of political leaders are not safe, one will shudder to think of the plight of the common masses. This is ‘maha jungle Raj”, unleashed by the BJP and the NDA leaders who never get tired of talking about jungle Raj. The double engine government has offered a blend of corruption and criminalisation,” said RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari.

“I am shocked... terror rule has been established in state. I am continuously saying that in double engine powered government of Bihar, the morale of the criminals supported by the government, protected by the government and sponsored by the government has increased so much that they kill anyone whenever they want..” leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident. A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) here said, “The CM condemned the incident. The CM also spoke to RS Bhatti, Director General of Police (DGP), and asked him to ensure that those who are behind the incident are caught at the earliest. He also spoke to Mukesh Sahani over the phone.”