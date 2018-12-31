Father rapes young daughter in Jammu’s Reasi, arrested

In a shocking incident reported from Jammu’s Reasi district, a man raped his own daughter on the intervening night of December 21 and 22. The accused, who had been absconding after raping his daughter, was arrested on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case under Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code, the main criminal code that is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reasi district police chief Nisha Nathyal told Hindustan Times over the phone that the 18-year-old victim had narrated her ordeal to her mother and maternal grandmother, who then lodged an FIR at Arnas police station on Sunday.

“The victim is the daughter of the accused, who has a criminal bent of mind. He had attempted to rape his daughter on two to three occasions in the past but every time the girl had resisted. However, on the way back from Budhal to their house in Thakrakot on December 21, the accused took his daughter to an old man’s house where he allegedly raped her,” said the SSP.

After raping her, the man had threatened his daughter with dire consequences if she dared to disclose the incident to anyone, said the officer, adding that the girl, however, could not bear the mental trauma and narrated the incident to her mother and grandmother.

The medical examination of the victim will be conducted on Monday.

It has also been learnt that the accused’s brother was a militant, who had gone to Pak-occupied-Kashmir.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:37 IST