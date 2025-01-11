Father, son die by suicide over wish to buy smartphone

In a tragic incident, a farmer and his son died by suicide in Minaki village in Maharashtra's Nanded, reportedly over the issue of buying a smartphone. The incident took place in a village in Maharashtra's Nanded.(Reuters)

According to a Times of India report, the boy had requested his father to buy him a smartphone, but he could not do so due to financial constraints.

Sub-inspector Dilip Munde, who is investigating the case, said that according to the boy's mother he was urging his husband to buy him a smartphone for a while.

"She said the boy again raised the issue on Wednesday evening. However, his father expressed his inability to purchase a smartphone because he was repaying loans he took for the farm and a vehicle. Upset over his father's response, the boy left home," Munde was quoted as saying by TOI.

After the boy failed to return, his father reached their farm, where he found out that his son had died by suicide. Shocked by this, the father also died by suicide.

The twin suicides came to light after other members of the family reached the farm, the officer added.

The father and his son were taken to a civil hospital, which pronounced them dead on arrival. Their last rites were performed on Thursday.

Case registered



Superintendent of Police (Nanded) Abinash Kumar told TOI that the police had registered a case of accidental death.

"We have registered a case of accidental death on the basis of the statement of the boy's mother. We are verifying the circumstances that led to the incident," he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).