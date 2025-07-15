'Fauja Singh Ji was...': How PM Modi reacted as marathon runner dies at 114

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, who died at the age of 114 in a road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh dies at 114 in road accident(File Photo)

In a heartfelt message on X, PM Modi described Singh as an inspiration to generations. “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world,” the PM Modi wrote.

Fauja Singh passed away on Monday following a road accident in his ancestral village in Jalandhar. He had become a symbol of endurance and hope, breaking records in international marathons well into his 100s and promoting fitness and healthy living.

Remembered worldwide for redefining age and fitness, Singh was fondly known as the 'Turbaned Tornado'.

Known as the 'Sikh Superman,' Fauja Singh rose to global fame after making his marathon debut at the age of 89 at the London Marathon in 2000. He went on to run in Toronto, New York, and other cities, becoming the oldest marathoner to complete the race in multiple age categories. His achievements challenged perceptions of age and physical capability.

National and state leaders pay tribute

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed sorrow over Singh’s death. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment."

He added, “I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day 'Nasha Mukt - Rangla Punjab' march from his village Beas, district Jalandhar in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit,” news agency ANI quoted Kataria as saying.

He added that Singh’s legacy will continue to inspire those committed to a drug-free and healthier Punjab.

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also condoled Singh’s death. In a post on ‘X’, he wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema echoed the sentiments, saying, “Saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary athlete Sardar Fauja Singh at the age of 114 in an accident today. A global icon of endurance and inspiration, he proved that age is no barrier. His life and legacy will continue to motivate generations.”