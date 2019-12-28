‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 15:34 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern that the state of Assam might be slipping back into the circle of violence over the continuing protests over the amended citizenship law.

“I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP’s policies,” he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.

The Congress leader said the spirit of Assam Accord, a memorandum of settlement inked between the representatives of the All Assam Students Union, the Assam state government and the government of India against undocumented immigrants, which brought in peace should not be ruined.

“Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, youth is protesting, in other states protests are happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to voice of people,” the Congress leader said addressing an Ashtitwa Rakhyar Samabekh rally in Guwahati.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state ever since the protests over the citizenship law took over the state. The protests since then have also spread to other parts of the country.

He said the BJP and the RSS will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the Northeast.

“Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can’t attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state,” Gandhi added.