Fear fuelling Modi’s arrogance about opposition unity, says Congress

The Congress today shot back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for mocking a likely alliance of opposition parties and said that the ruling party at the Centre had no qualms about an ‘unethical’ partnership in Jammu and Kashmir.

“‘The most unethical alliance took place in Jammu and Kashmir between BJP and PDP,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference.

He also said that the BJP’s refrain that there would be anarchy if the party is not voted back to power is a smokescreen to hide their nervousness.

“The arrogance of PM Modi and BJP, who claim there’ll be anarchy if they are not in power, is in fact a display of fear and nervousness... By mocking the coming together of people for the well being of the country, Modi government is trying to divert attention from its failures in farm sector and scams like Rafale. There is indeed a financial anarchy in the country today,” Singhvi said. “The convergence of political forces opposed to this rotten dispensation has led to panic in BJP and PM Modi”

On Friday, Modi had mocked opposition parties who had come together at a rally in Kolkata called by the Trinamool Congress. Reacting to the massive show of strength in Kolkata, Modi said at a rally in Silvassa, “A party with only one MLA (in West Bengal) is giving them sleepless nights. This is because we are followers of truth... Today, the entire opposition has come together and is shouting ‘bachao, bachao, bachao’,” he said.

Singhvi also used fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksito target the Prime Minister after news broke that Choksi has surrendered his passport to the government of Antigua where he has taken up citizenship. The Congress spokesperson accused Modi of misleading the country about getting Choksi in the country.

“Mehul ‘Bhai’ Choksi has decided to surrender Indian passport. Mr. Modi misled the people of this country saying he’ll bring back Mehul Choksi in ‘x’ days:,” he said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 17:16 IST