Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir

Nov 03, 2019

Anantnag/Bijbehara/Kanihama/Srinagar: When Mohammad Sanowar Ali found his name on the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam in August, he thought his troubles were finally over.

For months, the 29-year-old resident of Goalpara district in Assam had painstakingly pieced together family documentation for the enumeration exercise aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the northeastern state. Now that his citizenship was secure, he felt it was time to turn his attention to income.

Late in September, Ali left the humid floodplains of his home to travel 2,500 kilometres to the green vales of Kashmir. His destination: a rundown flyover in Wanpoh village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district that works as a node for both migrant labourers and employers.

Like five previous times, Ali hoped to make a handsome income of up to Rs 800 a day – there were always plenty of jobs after a bountiful harvest -- and he had even learnt Kashmiri. “It helped me in my job and helped me blend in villages,” he said.

Though he had heard of a lockdown after the effective abrogation of Article 370 in August that divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, there had been no attacks or violence. Ali settled into a routine quickly; living with young men from his district in a barebones house, going out at the crack of dawn and working through the day until sunset.

But the routine was rudely disrupted on the afternoon of October 29, when five labourers from Bengal were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district. Despite an internet blockade, news spread quickly, and by next day, Ali and his friends were feverishly discussing how the mlitants had specifically targeted migrant workers, who were dragged out, lined up and executed them one by one.

“Since that day, we haven’t stepped out of our homes. But I have earned almost Rs 50,000 here and there are no jobs back home. How can I leave,” asks Ali.

Around him, huddled in front of a woodfire on a misty winter morning, were workers from Assam, Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who all nodded in agreement. Mohammad Haidar Ali, for example, heard his state government offered to pay for workers to return but had no intention of returning home to Jaynagar in Bengal. “If I was a rich man, maybe I could have gone back, or gone on strike. But what will I eat if I go back?” he asked.

Across Kashmir, tens of thousands of such workers come to work in orchards, farms, trucks, mills and factories every year with little security except for their relationship with local villagers. Ali. For instance, said that the villagers in Wanpoh have assured them that nobody will target them. “For us, it’s like a second home.’’

And thousands of such workers fled when the government brought Kashmir under a lockdown in the early hours of August 5, fearing possible violence. But just as big a number didn’t leave – forced by economic hardships back home. As autumn rolled into winter, many of those who left returned to the Valley, encouraged by the absence of large-scale bloodshed, explained a senior government official.

But now, many wonder whether they made a mistake. In the village of Sufigund, Mohammad Ain-ud-din from Assam, who lives with his wife and children in a one-bedroom tin-roof house, said his family had been pleading to return home for a week. “Though the locals and the police have assured help, I am still not venturing deep into villages anymore,” he added.

State police has started to go village to village to take down the names of migrant workers, but an official admitted that providing security remains a challenge because the migrants are numerous,have to travel deep into the interiors for their work, and are scattered.

The uncertainty in the Valley is gnawing away at their strong ties to the local communities and many Kashmiris say they regret that the current turmoil means that they cannot guarantee the safety of people they have considered a part of the local fabric.

“Ours is a peaceful area but still we can’t give guarantee to anyone, especially non-locals, that they won’t be harmed here in future. I can’t even predict about myself because this is Kashmir,’’ said Ali Mohammad, a grocery store owner in Sufigund.

Impact on apple trade

Six militant strikes aimed at migrant workers, truckers and orchard employees have claimed 11 lives since the second week of October, and struck fear into the hearts of a community that forms a crucial cog in the Kashmiri industry, ranging from apples to carpets, that depends on a steady flow of labour from outside states, especially in the peak months between September and November.

This fear is ravaging an economy already reeling from a three-month long shutdown, local tensions and deep resentment and anger among Kashmiri Muslims over the government’s move to revoke the region’s special status.

The effect is most pronounced in the Rs 10,000 crore apple trade and seen at one of south Kashmir’s biggest fruit markets in Batengoo, four kilometres away from Anantnag town.

Despite a bumper harvest, only a truck or two are at the loading docks, and thousands of boxes of apples are lying around. Unlike previous years, truck drivers – both local Kashmiris and non-locals -- are refusing to go to villages to pick up the fruit, and growers are forced to hire vehicles to bring them to the big mandis, eating into their profits.

“The growers offer us an additional Rs 10 per box to lift the apples from villages in South Kashmir but after the attacks on truck drivers, there is panic,’’ said Showkat Ahmad, a truck driver.

A small distance away on National Highway 1, there is a steady hum of trucks driving towards Jammu. But none of them is laden with fruit. “This is first time when many non-local drivers left the Valley without loading apples, that too in the peak season, for fear of their lives. They feared attacks,’’ Ahmad explained.

The mandi is one of the designated spots where growers have been asked to get their produce for the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS), launched by the J&K government and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) in September.

Around 250 Central Reserve Police Force personnel secure the premises, said a commander of the force on condition of anonymity, in addition to fortified vehicles. “We now practically live here because the threat of terrorism is ever present,” he explained.

The apple industry was initially hit because of blocked phones, internet and severe restrictions on movement that made it difficult to move produce. On September 12, the government stepped in and said it would buy apples directly from the farmers in a bid to eliminate middlemen and assure local growers that they would receive a just price.

But the scheme may have been undercut by local resentment that made many growers unwilling to sell to the government, and exacerbated by militant threats, especially after the attack on Sopore fruit grower Ramzan Dar in the first week of September.

To circumvent the problem, many growers set up in their villages fly-by-night markets, which could be quickly wound up if a militant threat was perceived. But these require that truck drivers enter villages – a daunting proposition for non-locals after the recent spate of attacks.

The crisis has depressed bottom lines and devastated supply chains in a largely unorganised industry where growers depend on relationships with commission agents cultivated across decades.

In Batengoo, official data shows that in the last 45 days, roughly 200,000 boxes of apples have been dispatched. In comparison, the four south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam produce at least 20 million boxes of apples annually. “More than 60-70% apples are still lying in the villages as this time nothing is going as per our wishes,’’ said Abdul Rashid Naikoo, a grower who had brought 400 apple boxes in a small pickup truck from Devsar, roughly 25 kilometres from the mandi.

To keep businesses running, trucks now park at designated points on the more secure highway and growers drive up from villages to load them. “I have been advised by my company not to go inside any village to load apples, so the fruit growers are getting their produce here,’’ said Mohammad Rizwan, a resident of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. “Every year I make four to five trips and have been coming here for five years. it’s the first time there is so much panic among drivers,’’ he added.

Growers say the new arrangement is expensive. “We spend extra Rs 20 per box to ferry the apples but have no option as drivers are refusing to come to Shopian; 50-60% apples are still lying in our homes waiting for the transportation,’’ said Abdul Hamid of Imam Sahib.

Despite the threat, all parties know they have little choice but to carry on. Azaan Mohammad’s first trip as a trucker to Kashmir has been marred by news that another drive from his home region of Mewat was shot dead by militants earlier in October. “I came despite knowing of his death. The police has promised to give us security. Kya Karein (what to do), I am doing this for some extra cash,” he said.

Shuttered stores, unsold goods

The most visible facet of the hurting local economy have been the shuttered shopfronts across Srinagar. Local residents say this is the result of a so-called civil curfew against the government’s nullification of Article 370 but a senior government official, on condition of anonymity, said the traders fear retribution from terror groups that have attacked local residents who refused to comply with diktats to protest.

“There is a security apparatus in place, but after the killing of Ghulam Mohammed Mir, a shopkeeper in Parimpora, fear set in,” he said.

Aashiq Sheikh, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries told HT that the estimated loss of business since August 5 was to the tune of Rs. 10,000 crore in the Kashmir region alone.

“There is a pile up of unsold goods, no new orders are coming, production has fallen. And this problem is being faced across sectors, from transport to tourism to handicrafts,” Sheikh said.

“Our estimates suggest that nearly 50,000 have been rendered jobless,” he added.

The government disagrees with these figures, pointing to the gradual relaxation of restrictions, movement of trucks and other goods. It says works are in the pipeline to ensure 100% of social welfare schemes are achieved and infrastructure projects are fast-tracked.

The worst hit are industries that were already reeling from government neglect and cheap competitors, such as the Kani shawl industry centred in five villages in Budgam district.

These shawls, dating back to Mughal times, have intricately woven patterns using needles of cane or wood that can take a weaver up to 18 months to finish and easily cost upwards of Rs.1 lakh. Despite a geographical indicator tag, the traditional industry has struggled to take on cheaper, factory-made imitations, and the current shutdown has taken the bottom out of the weaving houses.

“The shutdown has ensured no one is coming from outside to take our shawls, and the blocked internet means we cannot take orders,” said Sabia Wani, who employed around 120 weavers.

She says local boys who were gainfully employed in shawl-making are now unemployed, and that she now struggles to pay wages to a handful of workers. “Our shawls were so famous, people would come here from all over the world; now we’re like ferrywalas, begging people to take our piled up stock,” she said.