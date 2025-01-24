Fearing deportation, Indian students quit part-time jobs in US: Report

Several Indian students in the United States, who had been working odd jobs after college hours to earn extra money have quit these roles in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, fearing deportation. Indian students in the US quit part-time jobs fearing deportation.

Some students said that while these jobs are important to manage in the US, they cannot risk their future, especially with the large loans they took to study there, Times of India reported.

US regulations permit international students on F-1 visas to work up to 20 hours a week on-campus. However, many students take up off-campus, undocumented jobs at restaurants, petrol stations, or retail stores to manage expenses like rent, groceries, and other living costs.

With the new administration signalling stricter immigration policies and tighter enforcement, students are now giving up these jobs to safeguard their future, the report added.

“I used to work in a small cafe after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours every day,” TOI quoted a graduate student at a university in Illinois as saying.

“Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit last week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can't take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 ( ₹42.5 lakh approx.) to study here,” the student added.

Another student, pursuing a master’s degree in New York, expressed similar concerns, saying, “We've heard talk about random checks at workplaces. So, my friends and I have decided to stop working for now. It's hard, but we don't want to risk deportation or losing our student visa status. My parents have already sacrificed too much to send me here.”

Students said they will review the situation in a few months and then decide whether to work again, the report added.

India has expressed willingness to support the return of undocumented Indian nationals in the US, following new policies that may lead to the deportation of thousands.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar confirmed this amid ongoing immigration discussions, a prominent issue under the Trump administration.