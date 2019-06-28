Feeling for the 1st time, Jammu & Ladakh are part of J&K: Amit Shah in LS

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday proposed to introduce the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha along with the proposal to extend President’s rule in the state.

The J&K reservation amendment bill seeks to bring residents of areas adjoining International Border (IB) within the ambit of reservation, on par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). Extending the benefits of reservation to the residents along the IB has been a long pending demand and is expected to benefit over 3 million residents.

The bill will chiefly benefit those living within 10km of the International Border in Jammu through reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir were feeling for the first time that Jammu and Ladakh are also part of the state.” Shah said while introducing the twin proposals for amendment in J&K reservation bill and extension of the President’s rule.

He said government had to bring these bills since there was no assembly in J&K at the present.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said his party supports “the spirit” of the bill but is opposed to the “manner” in which reservation is being given. He said Reservation Amendment Bill, 2019 should have been introduced in the J&K assembly instead.

Also read: The worrying rise of local militancy in J&K

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 14:25 IST