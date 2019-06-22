JeM militant killed in encounter near Line of Control

A militant was killed in north Kashmir’s Boniyar area, near the Line of Control, in an encounter on Saturday, Army officials said.

An Army spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the militant was killed at Bujthala in Boniyar Uri, and weapons were found in his possession. “The operation is still in progress,” he said. Police said the militant was affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

However, it is not clear what the militant was doing near the LoC, the person cited above said. The area has, in the past, been used by militants for infiltration and exfiltration activities. The Army has not clarified whether it was an infiltration or exfiltration activity.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:04 IST