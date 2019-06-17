Festive atmosphere on first day of 17th Lok Sabha session

Festive atmosphere prevailed in House on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha session Monday with many of the newly-elected members seen in colourful attrire, traditional shawls and headgears besides a section in saffron.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were in their regular dress of Kurta, Pyjama and half-sleeve jacket, Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and G K Reddy attended the session sporting saffron attire or half jacket.

Bihar MPs Gopal Jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav came in traditional Maithil attire and headgear, while most of the Assam MPs were donning the traditional Assamese ‘gamocha’, considered a symbol of the states’s culture.

YSR Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh were sporting the ‘Angavastram’ dotted with picture of party President and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen in her trademark saffron robe while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was wearing the traditional Rajasthani saffron and green headgear as part of the dress.

Film star Sunny Deol, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Gurdashpur in Punjab, came in shirt and trouser and was seen sitting in the second last row.

Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao wore the traditional blue Arunachali jacket.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:32 IST