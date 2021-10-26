6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K's Bandipore

At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said. They added that the attack, which took place in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora, was aimed at security forces.

The security forces are currently present at the site of the incident. All the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

A civilian was allegedly killed in cross-firing after terrorists attacked a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Union territory's Shopian district on Sunday, PTI reported citing the police. The incident evoked strong reactions from mainstream political parties in the Kashmir valley, who demanded a probe into it.

This month, at least 11 people have been killed in shootings targeting civilians, mostly non-locals, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs. Citing people familiar with the matter, news agency PTI reported the overall security situation in the country, including the recent incidents of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir, were discussed in the meeting.