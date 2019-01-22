Fifth nun asked to explain for protesting against rape accused bishop

Sister Neena Rose Edathil, who protested against rape accused former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakkal, has also received a letter from Superior General of Missionaries of Jesus congregation to return to her vocation in Jalandhar immediately.

Unlike earlier letters to four other nuns, the letter to Sister Neena has a strong tone asking her to present herself before the Superior General on January 26 “to present your defence for abdicating basic tenets of religious life and resorting to activities which amount to sheer violation of their congregational rules.”

“It is highly regretted that despite my reminder dated June 20 you are carrying on with the rebellious posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life. Despite reminders to mend your present way of life which is not in accordance with our religious vows and congregational discipline, you have refused to fall in line thereby raising a serious question mark on your commitment,” the letter signed by superior general Sister Regina Kadamthottu said.

Last week four nuns, who received transfer orders, had written to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan narrating their plight and sought his help to continue in the convent.

They said they were facing serious threat to their lives and fear the fate of Father Kurialkose Kattuthara, one of the witnesses in the case against the deposed Jalandhar Bishop, who died under mysterious circumstances three months ago. They said it was a ploy to split them and weaken the case against the deposed bishop.

Last June, a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that then-bishop Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

Five nuns later staged a sit-in protest in Kochi seeking his arrest. The special investigation team had arrested him in September after several rounds of questioning.

After spending three weeks in judicial custody he later secured bail. Two weeks after his release, the main witness in the case, Father Kurialkose Kattuthara was found dead in his room in Punjab under mysterious circumstances.

