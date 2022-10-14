Fifth Vande Bharat Express to commence operations from November

The country’s fifth semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express will run from Chennai to Mysore, railways officials told HT on Friday.

It will commence its operations from November second week, they added.

“The train starting from Chennai to Mysore via Bengaluru will leave the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run on November 5,” a senior official said.

“It is set to commence operations from November 10,” he added.

Officials said the train time table is in the process of being finalised.

Also Read: Una-New Delhi Vande Bharat run completes inaugural trip amid fanfare

The development comes a day after the country’s fourth Vande Bharat (VB) train running between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The semi-high-speed train will commence regular operations from October 19 and will run on all days except Wednesdays between Delhi and Amb Andaura.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also seen riding on the high-speed train which will bring the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh to three hours from next week onwards.

A government statement said the travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours.

Recently, the indigenously designed semi-high-speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by PM Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from October 1.

Vande Bharat Express trains also run-on Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON