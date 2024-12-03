Fight against BSY, his son’s graft; will not bow down to corruption: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central disciplinary committee (CDC) issued show cause notice to Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had mobilised a faction of six legislators against the state BJP leadership, particularly targeting the Yediyurappa family. Currently in Delhi to meet the party high command, Yatnal spoke with HT in a phone interview. Excerpts of the interview: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Q: The notice issued on December 1 suggests the high command is serious about disciplining you for not ceasing to criticise the state leadership. Are you concerned about getting expelled from the party?

Yatnal: I am a man of principles, and I will never bow to corruption. I have broken my promises to the high command because they ignored my complaints about the corruption within the state leadership. My fight is not personal. It is against the corruption associated with BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra, which has tarnished the party’s reputation. Even if I am expelled, I don’t care. My cause is larger than my membership in the party.

Q: If you are expelled, how will you manage politically, especially if other legislators in your camp abandon you out of fear?

Yatnal: I don’t fear being alone. Even if others leave, my fight will continue. The high command knows my influence in North Karnataka. If they expel me, they risk losing the region in the next election. I can independently win support for five-six MLAs, which is why they won’t dare to expel me.

Q: Critics say your rebellion is a result of your frustration over not being appointed leader of opposition or state BJP president. Is this true?

Yatnal: Yes, I am disappointed. I deserved those posts but was sidelined by those who fear my influence. Vijayendra lacks experience, but he was appointed to please Yediyurappa. Similarly, R. Ashoka is unfit as leader of opposition. He behaves like a schoolboy in the assembly, failing to challenge the government on major scandals. If I held that position, the Congress would feel the heat. The ruling party pays attention when I speak, unlike with Ashoka.

Q: Why didn’t you invite Vijayendra and Ashoka to your Wakf marches, which appear to be anti-Yediyurappa demonstrations?

Yatnal: We only invited those who are sincere and untainted by corruption. Vijayendra and Yediyurappa are accused of corruption, so they weren’t welcome. People would question us if we stood with those we criticise. We chose Bidar and Kalyana Karnataka for the rally because of the ongoing disputes over Wakf property involving Hindu institutions.

Q: BSY supporters claim your convention on the land allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board in Davanagere is a ploy to pressure the high command into shielding you from expulsion. Is that true?

Yatnal: I have already mentally stepped out of the party. The convention was not about blackmail. It was about building momentum against family politics and corruption. We will gather 1 million people, which will benefit the party if they listen. Ramesh Jarkiholi’s involvement has doubled our strength, and any action against me will come at a steep cost to the BJP.