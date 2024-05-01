Kanhaiya Kumar meets Sunita Kejriwal: ‘United in fight against dictatorship’

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar met with Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, in the national capital on Wednesday. He said they are “together in the fight against dictatorship” and affirmed their commitment “to protecting democracy and the Constitution of the country.” Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, met with Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, on Wednesday.(ANI)

“We have been fighting against dictatorship for several years. I met her (Sunita Kejriwal) to convey that we are united in this fight against dictatorship. We will protect the democracy and Constitution of the country,” Kumar said while speaking to the media after he met with Sunita Kejriwal.

“This was a courtesy meeting. Given the kind of dictatorship prevailing in the country, anyone can be put in jail. We are not contesting elections on just four seats but on 543 seats. Even in Delhi, as part of the INDIA alliance, we contest elections on seven seats. We are fighting for the people of Delhi and not for a party or a candidate,” he further said.

The Congress and AAP, allies within the INDIA bloc, have reached a seat-sharing agreement for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Under the arrangement, AAP will contest in four constituencies, while Congress will field candidates in the remaining three seats.

Kanhaiya Kumar, 37, is set to run for the Lok Sabha in 2024 from the North East Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. Delhi will hold voting on May 26 during Phase 6 of the election.

This will mark Kumar's second attempt at a Lok Sabha seat. Previously, in 2019, he contested as a candidate of the Communist Party of India from Bihar's Begusarai, where he lost to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. After joining the Congress in 2021, Kumar was appointed to its apex decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, in 2023.

Sunita Kejriwal's campaign for Lok Sabha elections

In the absence of her husband, who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Sunita Kejriwal has assumed control of the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign. Recently, she conducted road shows in the East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, where the AAP has nominated its candidates.

Sunita Kejriwal is further scheduled to campaign for the party candidates in Gujarat on May 2, as announced by the party on Wednesday. In Gujarat, the AAP has put forward candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar, allying with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which includes the Congress party.

The AAP said in a statement, “Sunita Kejriwal will participate in the party candidates' road shows in Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats on Thursday.”

She is also slated to conduct campaign rallies for the AAP in Punjab and Haryana, as confirmed by the party.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)