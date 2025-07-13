Fight breaks out at political event in Patna ahead of Tejashwi Yadav's arrival. Video

A scuffle broke out between two men during a political event in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday, a video of which has surfaced online. The clash happened during Chaurasia Rajnaitik Chetna Sammelan before Bihar Legislative Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was scheduled to arrive there, reported ANI. The clash reportedly happened over the stage arrangements.(Screengrab/X/ANI)

In a video of the incident, two men are seen violently pushing each other, prompting other people present there to intervene and diffuse the fight. A little later, police present at the spot also steps in to stop the fight and takes one of the men away, however, he manages to make his way back to stage and continues to speak aggressively.

What Tejashwi Yadav said at the event

A little while after the scuffle, Tejashwi Yadav reached the venue and addressed the people present there. He vowed that he will work for people from backward classes and tribal communities, adding that their fight was a high fight, reported ANI.

Hailing his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi added that during the 90s, his father did not leave any opportunity to give a chance to those who didn't get to participate in politics.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav and we all have always tried to bring all the people of the backward classes or the tribal community into the mainstream. In the 90s, there was not a moment when Lalu Prasad Yadav left any opportunity where people were not given the opportunity to participate in politics…,” he said.

“Now you don't have to worry about anything because your problem is my problem. Your fight will be my fight", Tejashwi Yadav said while addressing the gathering,” he added.

Bihar state assembly elections are due later this year.

Tejashwi Yadav also addressed a press conference later in the day and expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state. He claimed that if even one per cent of the voters are not covered under the exercise, it could mean that around 7.9 lakh voters might lose their right to vote.

